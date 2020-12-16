Global  
 

Deaconess Healthcare Workers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine in Newburgh

A historic step in the fight against COVID-19 was taken at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh on Wednesday where several healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the last few days - we've witnessed the first pfizer vaccines being administered to front line health care workers.... today - our local health care workers prepare to roll up their sleeves.... it will be a historical morning at deaconess gateway in newburgh.... that's where we find 44news reporter marisa patwa this morning who will be at the hospital when these healthcare workers receive the vaccine.

Good morning marisa.

It like being a part of history and modern medicine -- that is what deaconess leaders say is taking place this it like being a part of history and modern medicine -- that is what deaconess leaders say is taking place this morning as their workers receive the pfizer vaccine -- now five clinical staff members actually receive the vaccine yesterday afternoon as a part of and starting at 7 a.m.

We will get to watch more receive their first inside of the lobby here at the orthopedic hospital.

Hospital.




