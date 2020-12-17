Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato's Praise for Lizzo, Liam Payne's Little Mix Comments & More News | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Demi Lovato's Praise for Lizzo, Liam Payne's Little Mix Comments & More News | Billboard News

Demi Lovato's Praise for Lizzo, Liam Payne's Little Mix Comments & More News | Billboard News

Demi Lovato's Praise for Lizzo, Liam Payne's Little Mix Comments & More News | Billboard News


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liam Payne on Jesy Leaving Little Mix: "Someone Zayn'd Out!' | Billboard News [Video]

Liam Payne on Jesy Leaving Little Mix: "Someone Zayn'd Out!' | Billboard News

Liam Payne took to social media to comment on Jesy Nelson's decision to leave Little Mix on Tuesday (Dec. 15), and referenced his former bandmate Zayn in the process.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:09Published
Liam Payne sends Little Mix love following Jesy Nelson's exit [Video]

Liam Payne sends Little Mix love following Jesy Nelson's exit

Liam Payne has wished Little Mix all the best after they became a trio when Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the girl group this week.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
Megan Thee Stallion's Apple Music Awards Performance, Harry Styles' Tour Postponement & More Top News | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion's Apple Music Awards Performance, Harry Styles' Tour Postponement & More Top News | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion gives an epic performance at the Apple Music Awards 2020, Harry Styles postpones his tour again and BTS gets fans in the holiday spirit with a new festive playlist.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:07Published