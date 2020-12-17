Demi Lovato's Praise for Lizzo, Liam Payne's Little Mix Comments & More News | Billboard News
Liam Payne on Jesy Leaving Little Mix: "Someone Zayn'd Out!' | Billboard NewsLiam Payne took to social media to comment on Jesy Nelson's decision to leave Little Mix on Tuesday (Dec. 15), and referenced his former bandmate Zayn in the process.
Liam Payne sends Little Mix love following Jesy Nelson's exitLiam Payne has wished Little Mix all the best after they became a trio when Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the girl group this week.
Megan Thee Stallion's Apple Music Awards Performance, Harry Styles' Tour Postponement & More Top News | Billboard NewsMegan Thee Stallion gives an epic performance at the Apple Music Awards 2020, Harry Styles postpones his tour again and BTS gets fans in the holiday spirit with a new festive playlist.