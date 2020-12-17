Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local research firm begins third round of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Local research firm begins third round of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Local research firm begins third round of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

The Clinical Research Institute of Southern Oregon is about to start its third clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Inical trials here in medford.

Now newswatch 12's monica huynh looks at how the vaccine trials will work with volunteers.

Monica says: with the pfizer covid-19 vaccine distribution this week across the u-s clinical trials for other covid-19 vaccines are still in the works.

The clinical research institute of southern oregon is about to begin its third covid-19 vaccine clinical trial --- and volunteers are needed.

The clinical trials work with test subjects and placebos.

Half of the patients will receive the covid-19 vaccine and half of the participants will receive a placebo, or fake covid-19 vaccine.

There are unblinded people that prepare the vaccines and track that.

But the studies are designed so that we don't know either, because it might affect the way that we rate side effects and it may change our behavior around the subjects.

So we're blinded as well.

The institute says clinical trials will last nearly two years.

The studies so far have been focused on adults.

Both hanson and lexsinger plan on eventually working with children and pregnant women -- because there are different ways to vaccinate somebody to get the same end result.

We know that with most treatments and vaccines, different ones work better for different people.

Sometimes different age groups respond differently.

Sometimes different ethnicities, sometimes different sexes respond differently.

Men and women sometimes don't respond exactly the same immunologically.

The clinical institute is looking for people with different ethnicities and medical histories through a wide range of ages.

The vaccine trials are paid -- and allow you to drop out of the clinical trials at any time.

For more information about the covid-19 vaccine clinical




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Vaccine Created Using Tobacco Plants to Move Forward With Human Testing [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccine Created Using Tobacco Plants to Move Forward With Human Testing

COVID-19 Vaccine Created Using Tobacco Plants to Move Forward With Human Testing. British American Tobacco (BAT) has won approval in the United States to begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
Report: Kids In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials [Video]

Report: Kids In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Some pediatricians are calling for more children to be in clinical trials in hopes of having more information to immunize kids by next school year; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published
Your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered: Local experts weigh in on misconceptions [Video]

Your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered: Local experts weigh in on misconceptions

The Pew Research Center conducted a survey and found that 40 percent of Americans are unwilling to take the covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them. 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan spoke with..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:35Published