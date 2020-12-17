Industries to rebound after pandemic, Lane Workforce projects

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

Health care and social assistance is expected to grow 19%.

We're getting a look tonight at how lane county is expected to rebound from historically painful job losses in 2020.

Lane workforce partnership says when the year began, the county's economy was in the midst of strong and steady job expansion.

Lane workforce partnership says when the year began, the county's economy was in the midst of strong and steady job expansion.

22,400 jobs were added from september of 2012 through february of this year.

Then came covid.

Between february and april, nearly 25- thousand jobs were cut.

Unemployment went from a record low of 3.5 percent, to a record high of 16 percent.

By august lane county had recovered 65 percent of the jobs lost.

Lane workforce is now focused on a 10 year plan for job growth.

It projects lane county will add 14- thousand jobs.

That's an 8 percent increase and just slightly below the statewide average of 9 percent.

Health care and social assistance is the projected leader at 19 percent.

Next, is construction with a 12 percent increase.

Manufacturing is at 6 percent.

Trade, transportation and utilities is also on the list with a 5 percent increase.

Breaking down the outlook for construction jobs.

Over the next 10 years, 1001 new jobs are expected to be added.

That's a 12 percent increase.

In addition, there are 9200 expected replacement openings expected.

Also, a heavy percentage of construction jobs only require a high- school degree