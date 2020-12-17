Jackson County Salvation Army collects final donations, prepares for distribution

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 minutes ago

We're going now live to newswatch 12's jayda mcclendon who is at the jackson county expo right now.

You still have a couple hours to come drop off your toy donations.

These toys are going to go to local families who may not be able to afford to have a christmas without the generosity from the community.

If you're wanting to donate you have until 6pm tonight to drop off toys at the rogue valley mall.

You can also visit our website, kdrv.com and find a link to make an easy monetary donation online.

These toys that are donated are sorted by volunteers at the jackson county expo.

This year the toy operation moved to the expo in order to have more space and follow covid restrictions.

Volunteers are still needed to help package and sort toys so if you are interested in volunteering, you can contact the salvation army.

That need will continue throughout tonight and into the next few weeks.

We do want to take time to thank everyone who has donated thus far.

The red kettle donations, also collected by salvation army will be continuing for the next 8 days so you