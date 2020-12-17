George Clooney defends Tom Cruise over on set COVID outburst

Felicity Jones & David Oyelowo talk space suits and working with George Clooney inThe Midnight Sky. Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the public to have a "smaller, safer" Christmas amidst a rising number of Covid infections in parts of the country.
Her comments follow those from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who asked people to keep their festive celebrations "short and small", despite relaxing restrictions nationwide for five days.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said there will be a follow up into Tobias Ellwood's alleged breach of Covid restrictions.
The Conservative MP attended a Christmas dinner with 27 guests at a London club, however insisted it had been a business meeting and "absolutely Covid-compliant".