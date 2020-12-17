George Clooney defends Tom Cruise over on set COVID outburst

Patel urges public to have 'smaller, safer' Christmas



Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the public to have a "smaller, safer" Christmas amidst a rising number of Covid infections in parts of the country. Her comments follow those from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who asked people to keep their festive celebrations "short and small", despite relaxing restrictions nationwide for five days. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

