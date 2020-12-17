Global  
 

Powell: Government needs Covid plan beyond Christmas

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell has said the government must focus on a long term plan of the Covid tiering system rather than the "mixed messages" around the Christmas period.

The Manchester Central MP added the region met the criteria to be moved from Tier 3.

However, more support was needed for the hospitality sector which has "borne the brunt" of the pandemic.

