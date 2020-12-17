Powell: Government needs Covid plan beyond Christmas
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell has said the government must focus on a long term plan of the Covid tiering system rather than the "mixed messages" around the Christmas period.
The Manchester Central MP added the region met the criteria to be moved from Tier 3.
However, more support was needed for the hospitality sector which has "borne the brunt" of the pandemic.
Report by Alibhaiz.
