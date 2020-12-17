‘Modify, but don’t let Test cricket die’: Kapil Dev speaks at #HTLS2020

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Speaking on the future of test cricket, he said that test cricket should not be allowed to die.

He added that certain modifications and changes can be brought about but if the longest format of the game dies then the ICC has done a bad job.

