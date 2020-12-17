Ellen DeGeneres suffering 'excruciating back pain' amid Covid-19 battle

Ellen DeGeneres is suffering from 'excruciating back pain' after being diagnosed with Covid-19



Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has revealed she has really bad back pain after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and never knew it was a symptom. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:39 Published 5 hours ago

Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie



Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie. Ford, 78, will portray everyone's favorite whip-wielding archaeologist once again in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie. Disney made the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 6 days ago