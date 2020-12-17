|
Hilary Duff reveals Lizzie McGuire reboot isn't going to happen
Hilary Duff has announced the planned reboot of her TV show Lizzie McGuire has been scrapped.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hilary Duff announced on Wednesday that the Disney+ series, which was set to pick up with the iconic character on the cusp of her 30th birthday, has been officially shelved after multiple delays...
|