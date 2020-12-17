Global  
 

Hilary Duff reveals Lizzie McGuire reboot isn't going to happen

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s
Hilary Duff has announced the planned reboot of her TV show Lizzie McGuire has been scrapped.


Hilary Duff says the Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead

The Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead, according to an Instagram post from Hilary Duff. The series was reportedly..
'Very sad' Hilary Duff reveals a 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot isn't happening. Here's why.

 Hilary Duff announced the highly-anticipated "Lizzie McGuire" reboot on Disney+ "isn't going to happen." Here's why.
Hilary Duff misses her pre-pregnancy figure

Hilary Duff misses her pre-pregnancy figure

The singer and actress announced in October that she is expecting her third child, and she recently took to Instagram to reveal she was pining for her toned physique.

Hilary Duff Says 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Is No Longer Happening, 'Mourns' Loss

Sad news for Lizzie McGuire lovers: Plans for a reboot of the series have been scrapped, according to...
Lizzie McGuire reboot canned, says Hilary Duff

A proposed reboot of popular teen comedy Lizzie McGuire will not happen, its star Hilary Duff has...
Hilary Duff confirms the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled

Hilary Duff has confirmed the proposed ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot will not be moving forward, after Disney+ dropped the series earlier this year.

Hilary Duff: The Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled

Hilary Duff has confirmed the proposed ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot will not be moving forward, after Disney+ dropped the series earlier this year.

Hilary Duff: 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Dead

Hilary Duff announced on Wednesday that the Disney+ series, which was set to pick up with the iconic character on the cusp of her 30th birthday, has been officially shelved after multiple delays...

