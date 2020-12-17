Video Credit: OK Magazine - Duration: 00:58s - Published 5 minutes ago

Keith Richards Spills All On His Rockstar Lifestyle With The Stones In New REELZ Doc: Watch

It takes a lot of skill to match up with Mick Jagger's iconic vocals and on-stage energy, but if there's one rockstar who has managed to complement his charisma, it has to be Keith Richards, who — typically seen with a cigarette between his lips and a hairband pulling back his shaggy 'do — played some unforgettable riffs for one of the greatest rock bands of all time, The Rolling Stones.

In the new REELZ documentary Keith Richards: You Can’t Rock Me, premiering Friday, December 18 (the musician's 77th birthday), Richards himself spills all on his life and career.

Featuring interviews with music critic Barney Hoskyns, music academic Dr. Jennifer Otter Bickerdike and the one and only Richards, the rocker will chart his own rise to superstardom with The Rolling Stones.

Richards has been with the band since their beginnings and has taken part in crafting one hit after another, including "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Satisfaction," "Ruby Tuesday" and "Start Me Up," among others.

But, like most rockstars, he also fell victim to temptation.

Throughout his career, he toyed with booze and drugs, and has been involved in countless legal troubles.

Most of all, he wasn't afraid to flaunt his unique style.

“He always had a little shaggier hair, but the hair gets shaggier and longer,” Dr. Bickerdike says in the upcoming REELZ doc, adding that fans could see “glam-rock elements” incorporated into Richards' style, including scarves, vests, fringe, velvet and other luxurious materials.

According to REELZ, "Keith continues to create phenomenal rock and roll songs that are filled with character.

But where did he and the Stones all begin and how did he develop his 'Aristocratic Tramp Style?'

Follow the journey of the infamous Rock ’N’ Roll legend." DEMI LOVATO, BEN AFFLECK & MORE — 11 CELEBRITIES WHO ARE OPEN ABOUT THEIR SOBRIETY Tune in to Keith Richards: You Can’t Rock Me for more on the scandal and genius of the rock music legend on Friday, December 18,* *at 8 p.m.

