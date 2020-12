Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 days ago

Robert Lewandowski Wins FIFA's Best Men's Player Award

Robert Lewandowski could have signed with Blackburn.

He could have signed with Real Madrid.

Instead, he's thrived with Bayern Munich and has rightly been crowned the world's top player.

In the 2019-20 season, he led all players around the globe with 55 goals scored across all competitions, including 15 in the Champions League.