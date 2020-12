WEB EXTRA: Woman Measures Several Feet Of Snow Outside Home Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:20s - Published 4 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Woman Measures Several Feet Of Snow Outside Home Nearly four feet of snow covered Binghamton, NY Thursday morning. The National Weather Service said the snowfall broke a two-day record set in 2017. Jennifer Woltjen lives in the area and measured 46 inches outside her home. 0

