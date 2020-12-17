NBC 26 weather forecast
Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day.
We could see a few snow showers Friday night into Saturday.
The weekend will be relatively mild with highs in the mid- to upper-30s.
The latest outlook shows overall above average temperatures going into Christmas week.
Things could change by Wednesday however with some snow & cold moving in.
Keep those dreams of a White Christmas alive!!