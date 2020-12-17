Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:38s - Published 7 minutes ago

NBC 26 weather forecast

Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day.

We could see a few snow showers Friday night into Saturday.

The weekend will be relatively mild with highs in the mid- to upper-30s.

The latest outlook shows overall above average temperatures going into Christmas week.

Things could change by Wednesday however with some snow & cold moving in.

Keep those dreams of a White Christmas alive!!