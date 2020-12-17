Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:38s - Published
NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast

Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day.

We could see a few snow showers Friday night into Saturday.

The weekend will be relatively mild with highs in the mid- to upper-30s.

The latest outlook shows overall above average temperatures going into Christmas week.

Things could change by Wednesday however with some snow & cold moving in.

Keep those dreams of a White Christmas alive!!


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It's more of the same for your Thursday with a few flakes possible sneaking off of Lake Michigan. Highs will be in the low-30s again. Tonight, we'll clear out the skies a little later with lows around..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:26Published