Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS 2 Investigation: My Name Is Anjanette Young

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 30:36s - Published
CBS 2 Investigation: My Name Is Anjanette Young

CBS 2 Investigation: My Name Is Anjanette Young

It came just hours after a dramatic acknowledgement—that Mayor Lori Lightfoot had been made aware months ago of a bad police raid in which Chicago’s officers stormed into a woman’s apartment, handcuffing her as she stood naked and alone: The mayor—admitting that she was angry and in pain—met with CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini to dig into what went wrong.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Lightfoot Sidesteps Questions About Why City Lawyers Tried to Keep Disturbing Body Camera Video Secret [Video]

Mayor Lightfoot Sidesteps Questions About Why City Lawyers Tried to Keep Disturbing Body Camera Video Secret

On Monday night, CBS 2 aired an exclusive investigation into Chicago Police handcuffing a woman naked while they conducted a bad raid, on bad information, at her home. On Tuesday night, there was..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 05:25Published