Watch: Aligarh Muslim University illuminates for its centenary celebrations

Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was illuminated by lights for its centenary celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebration of the AMU on December 22.

He will be the chief guest and attend the program virtually with Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.


