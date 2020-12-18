Watch: Aligarh Muslim University illuminates for its centenary celebrations

JEE-Mains to be held 4 times a year starting 2021, first session in Feb



The JEE-Mains for admission to engineering institutions will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May. “We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters, and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said. He further announced that for the first time ever, the examination will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11 Published on January 1, 1970