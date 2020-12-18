Watch: Aligarh Muslim University illuminates for its centenary celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad on December 21 informed that the state has surpassed 2.25 crore sample testing for COVID-19 virus and 10 percent of the population has been tested from COVID-19 in UP, he said. He said that in last 24 hours total 1,25,063 samples have been tested in the state.
The JEE-Mains for admission to engineering institutions will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May. “We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters, and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said. He further announced that for the first time ever, the examination will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published