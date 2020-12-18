Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 6 minutes ago

LeAnn Rimes Revealed To Be 'The Masked Singer' Winner

The finals of the television singing competition The Masked Singer featured the Crocodile, Mushroom, and Sun.

But only one could be crowned the grand finale winner and champion of "The Masked Singer".

In the season finale, real-life superstar LeAnn Rimes as The Sun was unmasked and named the winner of Season 4.

According to CNN, the Mushroom was revealed to be Aloe Blacc and the season 4 runner-up.

Third-place went to Nick Carter, who had performed as Crocodile.

Judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger guessed correctly that Rimes was performing as the Sun.