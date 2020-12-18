Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 minutes ago

Biden To Name New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has named New Mexico Rep.

Deb Haaland to serve as interior secretary.

According to CNN, If Haaland is confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

The department conserves and manages the nation's natural resources and cultural heritage.

It also oversees the federal government's relationships with Native American tribes.

IN 2018 Haaland was elected as one of the two first female Native Americans in Congress.

She is an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna and also has Jemez Pueblo heritage.