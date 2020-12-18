The Midwife Movie (2021)

The Midwife Movie (2021) - Trailer - Plot synopsis: Lissie is living her best life with her loving husband Charlie - they have a beautiful home and a new baby on the way.

But when a sudden miscarriage sets off series of supernatural occurrences, Lissie struggles to make sense of the chaos turning her happy home into a house of horrors.

Is she losing her mind?

Can she still trust her husband?

Is the spirit of baby Michael stalking the attic?

Deliverance has a due date when the midwife makes a house call.

Coming to the US May 4th