A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Trailer

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 - Official Trailer [HD] - A Shudder and Sundance Now Original Series - Plot synopsis: The highly anticipated return of the smash hit series based on the best-selling All Souls novels by Deborah Harkness.

Season two sees Matthew (Emmy-nominated Matthew Goode, Downton Abbey) and Diana (Teresa Palmer, Hacksaw Ridge) hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London where they must find a powerful witch to help Diana master her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

In the present day however, their enemies have not forgotten them.

Returning for Season 2: Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Valarie Pettiford (Half & Half), Lindsay Duncan (The Honourable Woman), Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), Aiysha Hart (Line of Duty), Daniel Ezra (All American) Aisling Loftus (War & Peace), Trevor Eve (Waking the Dead), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Malin Buska (The Girl King), and Gregg Chillin (Da Vinci’s Demons).

Premieres January 9, 2021