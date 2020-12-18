Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore steps away to focus on NFL Draft

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore steps away to focus on NFL Draft

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore steps away to focus on NFL Draft

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has played his last game as a Rebel, announcing today that he’s turning all of his attention to the NFL draft.

Teams... mixed in.- - ole miss wide receiver elijah - moore has played his last - game as a rebel... announcing - today... that he's turning all- of- his attention... to the n-f-l - draft.- saturday's regular season final- at l-s-u is the last game, on - the schedule... but ole miss is- still in the hunt for a bowl- bid, as - well.

- moore's last game was last- month's egg bowl... giving the- junior both some closure and- redemption... with a 31-24 win,- over mississippi state... in- which he caught 12 passes, for- 139 - yards... setting the ole miss - single-season record, with 86 - receptions... in just eight - games.- moore is one of 11- semi-finalists, up for the- biletnikoff - award... going to the nation's- best pass-catcher.- he says he's been dreaming of - the n-f-l... since he was - six-years-- old.-




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

2021 NFL Draft: Ole Miss star receiver Elijah Moore to forgo senior season after breakout year for the Rebels

One of the nation's top junior receivers is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft
CBS Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ole Miss stars declare for NFL Draft [Video]

Ole Miss stars declare for NFL Draft

Ole Miss star receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah declare for the NFL draft ending their 2020 campaigns.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:36Published
Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore reflects on last year’s Egg Bowl mishap [Video]

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore reflects on last year’s Egg Bowl mishap

Exciting week in progress as we get ready for the 93rd rendition of the battle for the Golden Egg.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Elijah Moore has learned from Egg Bowl moment [Video]

Elijah Moore has learned from Egg Bowl moment

Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore was the talk of the sports world last year when his celebration resulted in a long extra point attempt that was missed as the Rebels lost 21-20 in the Egg Bowl last year..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:02Published