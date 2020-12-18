Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore steps away to focus on NFL Draft

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 day ago

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has played his last game as a Rebel, announcing today that he’s turning all of his attention to the NFL draft.

Teams... mixed in.- - ole miss wide receiver elijah - moore has played his last - game as a rebel... announcing - today... that he's turning all- of- his attention... to the n-f-l - draft.- saturday's regular season final- at l-s-u is the last game, on - the schedule... but ole miss is- still in the hunt for a bowl- bid, as - well.

- moore's last game was last- month's egg bowl... giving the- junior both some closure and- redemption... with a 31-24 win,- over mississippi state... in- which he caught 12 passes, for- 139 - yards... setting the ole miss - single-season record, with 86 - receptions... in just eight - games.- moore is one of 11- semi-finalists, up for the- biletnikoff - award... going to the nation's- best pass-catcher.- he says he's been dreaming of - the n-f-l... since he was - six-years-- old.-