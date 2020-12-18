Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore steps away to focus on NFL Draft
Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore steps away to focus on NFL Draft
Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore has played his last game as a Rebel, announcing today that he’s turning all of his attention to the NFL draft.
Teams... mixed in.- - ole miss wide receiver elijah - moore has played his last - game as a rebel... announcing - today... that he's turning all- of- his attention... to the n-f-l - draft.- saturday's regular season final- at l-s-u is the last game, on - the schedule... but ole miss is- still in the hunt for a bowl- bid, as - well.
- moore's last game was last- month's egg bowl... giving the- junior both some closure and- redemption... with a 31-24 win,- over mississippi state... in- which he caught 12 passes, for- 139 - yards... setting the ole miss - single-season record, with 86 - receptions... in just eight - games.- moore is one of 11- semi-finalists, up for the- biletnikoff - award... going to the nation's- best pass-catcher.- he says he's been dreaming of - the n-f-l... since he was - six-years-- old.-