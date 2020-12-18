Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Talk - Holiday Blues Part 3 12/17/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Health Talk - Holiday Blues Part 3 12/17/20We discuss ways to beat the holiday blues.

Tonight tonight are some more tests of agreement holiday blues holiday cheer may be difficult to come by if you're facing emotional pain of loss is like the loss of loved one loss of job divorce or an extended illness this type of loss is called grief the losses are also normal transitions in one such as child leaving home for college or marriage nevertheless they still create a sense of even the best of times the holidays are stressful the loss or change our lives our traditions may also change with time we must the things that the holidays can also be a time of healing we open our hearts nutrition is a realistic to think the holidays are rarely like a hallmark movie we so we need to let go of a realistic training is a note a few things that's okay it's been said that busy is a choice stress is a shorties story is a choice to choose well join us next time with help talk with fastestno script stinger




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How to Combat Holiday Loneliness During a Very Isolated Year [Video]

How to Combat Holiday Loneliness During a Very Isolated Year

Loneliness has been a large part of 2020, and the holidays could make that worse. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares some advice from mental health experts.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:10Published
Will Seasonal Affective Disorder Be Worse This Year Because of COVID-19? Here's What Exper [Video]

Will Seasonal Affective Disorder Be Worse This Year Because of COVID-19? Here's What Exper

The winter blues are a normal part of the season—but what happens when you add pandemic stress and depression on top of that?

Credit: Health.com     Duration: 01:10Published
Health Talk - Holiday Blues Part 2 11-25-20 [Video]

Health Talk - Holiday Blues Part 2 11-25-20

We discuss ways to beat the holiday blues.

Credit: WCBIPublished