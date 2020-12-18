Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karan Johar to explain viral party video | Bollywood drug probe | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Karan Johar to explain viral party video | Bollywood drug probe | Oneindia News

Karan Johar to explain viral party video | Bollywood drug probe | Oneindia News

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been asked by the Narcotics Control Bureau to explain what was happening in the video shot at his home in July last year in which social media users alleged drugs were being consumed.

The anti-drug agency's order comes amid probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June this year.

#KaranJohar #BollywoodDrugProbe #SushantDeathProbe


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NCB issues notice to KJo over 2019 party video

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar in connection with the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice [Video]

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

NCB issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of his parties. As per reports, no date for summon has been mentioned in the note. The filmmaker may not need to appear in the NCB office in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published
6 slum students crack NEET | Mumbai Govandi slum kids inspire | Oneindia News [Video]

6 slum students crack NEET | Mumbai Govandi slum kids inspire | Oneindia News

Beating all the odds, 6 students from Mumbai's Govandi slum have cleared the National Medical Entrance Exam NEET. The Govandi slum is infamous for its crime cases and drug abuse, but these children..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published
Pranab Mukherjee reveals truth about Congress in memoir | Oneindia News [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee reveals truth about Congress in memoir | Oneindia News

Excerpts from Pranab Mukherjee's much awaited memoir were revealed by publisher Rupa on Friday, the late leader's birth anniversary. The book goes on sale next month. In the tell-all the former..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published