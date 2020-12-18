Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:08s - Published 3 minutes ago

Karan Johar to explain viral party video | Bollywood drug probe | Oneindia News

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been asked by the Narcotics Control Bureau to explain what was happening in the video shot at his home in July last year in which social media users alleged drugs were being consumed.

The anti-drug agency's order comes amid probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June this year.

