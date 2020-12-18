Winter storm drops massive snowfall across New York
Winter storms with massive snowfall has left roads and vehicles covered with snow in the northeast United States of America.
Kid Drowns Into Accumulated Snow After Diving Into itThis kid decided to dive into the accumulated snow after a snow storm. Unfortunately, he drowned in the thick layer and got embedded into the snow. Thankfully, he had his dad around to help him after..
Polar bear costumed man rocks out to drums as New York City is buried by snowA group of New Yorkers can be seen playing drums on the street during the December 16 New York snowstorm, with a special guest appearance from a person in a polar bear costume.
New York in state of emergency as Winter Storm Gale continuesA state of emergency was declared in several counties of New York, including Albany, on Thursday, December 17. Much of the region remained shut down due to heavy snow.