Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Winter Storm Slams US Northeast

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Winter Storm Slams US Northeast

Winter Storm Slams US Northeast

The powerful winter storm system that hit the northeast delivered heavy snow to the area.

People in and around New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston woke to between 6 to 12 inches of snow.

New York's Central Park measured as much as 10.5 inches of snow on Thursday afternoon.

According to CNN, parts of central Pennsylvania and upstate New York received the brunt of the snowfall .

The frigid temperatures and precipitation created deadly road conditions across the region.

In Pennsylvania, two people were killed and others were injured after a crash involving 30 to 60 cars.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Winter Storm Gail Blasting Northeast With Heavy Snow, Including Most of New England and New York

Here is the latest, complete forecast briefing on a powerful winter storm moving into the Northeast....
Upworthy - Published

Northeast digs out from deadly winter snowstorm

A deadly winter storm struck the Northeast and wreaked havoc in areas still battling the coronavirus...
CBS News - Published

America Together: Good Samaritan helps NYPD officer shovel police cruiser out of snow pile up

A civilian helped dig a police cruiser out from underneath several feet of snow Thursday after a...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Cool time-lapse footage shows snow mounting in Apalachin, New York [Video]

Cool time-lapse footage shows snow mounting in Apalachin, New York

Several states in the northeastern US are under deep snow as Winter Storm Gail moves into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast region with heavy snow on Wednesday, December 16.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Parts of the Northeast blanketed by over a foot of snow [Video]

Parts of the Northeast blanketed by over a foot of snow

The East Coast is getting rocked by a storm that has dumped more snow on Central Park in 24 hours than all of last winter season. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:48Published
Northeast is blanketed in deep snow as massive 'Winter Storm Gail' creeps across the region [Video]

Northeast is blanketed in deep snow as massive 'Winter Storm Gail' creeps across the region

Several states in the U.S Northeast are under deep snow as 'Winter Storm Gail' moves into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast region with heavy snow on Wednesday (December 16).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published