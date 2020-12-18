Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 7 minutes ago

Winter Storm Slams US Northeast

The powerful winter storm system that hit the northeast delivered heavy snow to the area.

People in and around New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston woke to between 6 to 12 inches of snow.

New York's Central Park measured as much as 10.5 inches of snow on Thursday afternoon.

According to CNN, parts of central Pennsylvania and upstate New York received the brunt of the snowfall .

The frigid temperatures and precipitation created deadly road conditions across the region.

In Pennsylvania, two people were killed and others were injured after a crash involving 30 to 60 cars.