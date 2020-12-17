Major Winter Storm Impacts The Northeast
At least one person's death is being blamed on a major winter storm to hit the northeastern United States.
Winter storm wallops U.S. Northeast[NFA] A winter storm marched up the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday, delivering a disruptive blow to transportation systems - and a welcome first sleigh ride of the season for many cooped-up kids. Lisa..
See It: Restaurant Workers Enjoy Outdoor Dining In The Middle Of Powerful Winter StormWorkers at Trattoria L’Incontro in Queens didn’t let the storm – or the COVID pandemic – stop them from having fun.
Dozens Of Accidents Reported After First Major Winter Storm Of The Season Creates Icy Roads