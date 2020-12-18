Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Freed schoolboys arrive in Nigeria’s Katsina week after abduction

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:52s - Published
Freed schoolboys arrive in Nigeria’s Katsina week after abduction

Freed schoolboys arrive in Nigeria’s Katsina week after abduction

More than 300 boys arrive barefoot and looking weary, a week after they were kidnapped from school in attack claimed by Boko Haram.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

Nigeria school attack: Was it really Boko Haram?

 Hundreds of boys kidnapped from a school in northern Nigeria have been released - but questions remain about rising militant violence.
BBC News

More than 300 abducted Nigerian schoolboys freed - official

 More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, the Katsina State governor says. In an announcement on Nigerian..
New Zealand Herald

Hundreds of kidnapped schoolboys have been freed in Nigeria, officials say

 More than 300 schoolboys who were abducted last week by armed men in northwestern Nigeria have been released and will be reunited with their families. CBSN's..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 17 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, December 17th: Increase in latest U.S. jobless claims; Schoolboys abducted by armed men in Nigeria released; French President..
USATODAY.com

Katsina Katsina Capital of Katsina State, Nigeria

Nigeria's Katsina school abduction: Boko Haram shows video 'of seized boys'

 Footage purportedly shows jihadists guarding the boys, who are coaxed into making demands.
BBC News

Nigerian states close schools after students kidnapped in Katsina

 More than 300 students are still missing after gunmen raided a school in Katsina state on Friday.
BBC News

Nigeria's Katsina school abduction: Boko Haram says it took the students

 The Islamist militant group's leader Abubakar Shekau says it opposes Western education.
BBC News

How one boy escaped Nigeria kidnappers

 Usama Aminu describes his ordeal as he managed to escape the mass kidnapping in Nigeria's Katsina school.
BBC News

Boko Haram Boko Haram Jihadist terrorist organization

Hundreds of kidnapped Nigeria schoolboys freed, official says

 Boko Haram, the jihadist rebel group, had claimed responsibility and released a video that purportedly showed the abducted boys.
CBS News

Nigerian boys 'freed after Boko Haram abduction'

 Authorities say more than 300 boys kidnapped from a boarding school are in good condition.
BBC News

Newly released video purportedly shows kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys

 Newly released video footage purportedly shows some of the over 300 schoolboys who were kidnapped in Nigeria last week. CBS News believes the video to be genuine..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Boko Haram claims responsibility for abduction of Nigerian students

Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of...
CBC.ca - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Nigerian Activist: I'm hardly surprised 300 schoolboys kidnapped [Video]

Nigerian Activist: I'm hardly surprised 300 schoolboys kidnapped

Becky Anderson speaks to Obiageli Ezekwesili, co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement and former Education Minister of Nigeria, following the abduction of more than 300 school boys in Nigeria,..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 12:43Published
Boko Haram kidnaps more than 330 boys from a government school in northwest Nigeria [Video]

Boko Haram kidnaps more than 330 boys from a government school in northwest Nigeria

Jihadist rebels Boko Haram kidnapped more than 330 boys from a government school in northwest Nigeria.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Nigeria school attack [Video]

Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Nigeria school attack

Anxious family members converge at all-boys secondary school in the country’s northwestern Katsina state that was attacked by gunmen.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published