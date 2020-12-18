Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 days ago

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day.

You'll also notice that wind picking up.

We will see a few snow showers mixed in with some drizzle late tonight into Saturday morning.

Any snow accumulation should be relatively light under 1" in most spots.

There might be a little more in Door County.

The weekend will be relatively mild with highs in the mid- to upper-30s, with Sunday looking dry.

There will be a chance of some flurries or snow showers on Monday with highs in the upper-30s.