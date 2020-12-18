Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day.
You'll also notice that wind picking up.
We will see a few snow showers mixed in with some drizzle late tonight into Saturday morning.
Any snow accumulation should be relatively light under 1" in most spots.
There might be a little more in Door County.
The weekend will be relatively mild with highs in the mid- to upper-30s, with Sunday looking dry.
There will be a chance of some flurries or snow showers on Monday with highs in the upper-30s.