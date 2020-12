A woman in Danang, Vietnam, used soap to free her dog's head from a narrow hole in a wooden door.Footage from December 2 shows the pooch's head lodged between two shards of wood in the door.



Related videos from verified sources Dog Wears Cute Lighted Headband For Advent



Journey, the dog, looked cute wearing a lighted headband and a decorated necklace. He participated in spreading the festive cheer with his owner as they celebrated the 22nd day of Advent. Towards the.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:51 Published 17 hours ago Golden Retriever Dresses Up Exceptionally to Celebrate Advent With Owner



Journey, the golden retriever, dressed up exceptionally for the 23rd day of Advent. His costume reflected how excited he was for Christmas and celebrations with his owner. As a reward for being a good.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:38 Published 17 hours ago Owner Gives Dog White Treats While They Lie Down On Bed



This dog was in the holiday spirit, celebrating the eighth day of advent. The owner made the dog wear a cute reindeer headband and gave them white treats to eat. The dog finished the cookies quickly. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:00 Published 17 hours ago