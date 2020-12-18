Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Have yourselves a very little Christmas', says PM

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:12s - Published
'Have yourselves a very little Christmas', says PM

'Have yourselves a very little Christmas', says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to have a "very little Christmas" as concerns rise over coronavirus cases heading into the festive period.

"What we're saying to people now over this Christmas period is think of those rules about the three households that you can bubble up with, the five days.

That is very much a maximum - that's not a target people should aim for" he said.

Mr Johnson asked the public to avoid spreading coronavirus; "Keep it short, keep it small, have yourselves a very little Christmas as I said the other night - that is, I'm afraid, the way through this year." Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal [Video]

'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater Manchester, he stressed the public voted in the EU referendum to control its own laws and waters, adding: "No sensible government is going to agree to a treaty that doesn't have those two basic things in it as well as everything else". The prime minister insisted his "door is open" to keep negotiating, but that "things are looking difficult". He acknowledged there would be tough days ahead in the short term if the transition period ends on December 31 without a trade deal in place. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Boris Johnson apologises to reporter's mum over unkempt hair [Video]

Boris Johnson apologises to reporter's mum over unkempt hair

Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers an apology to a reporter's mother for hisunkempt hair, while on a trip to Openreach in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published
Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough' [Video]

Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to "lead from the front"when it comes to Christmas, and voices his concerns regarding the England tiersystem.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus [Video]

Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is concerned the Covid tier system is not strong enough to control the virus, noting rising levels of infections across the country. He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to "show leadership" on restrictions around Christmas, accusing him of "shifting the blame" and responsibility to the public. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Hungry for the holidays: Amid COVID recession, record number of Americans are requesting charity

 As COVID-19 accelerates, parents are turning out in record numbers to save Christmas for their children, asking for aid--many for the first time.
USATODAY.com
Mumbai Santa distributes masks, sanitizers among locals [Video]

Mumbai Santa distributes masks, sanitizers among locals

A man dressed as Santa Claus carried out sanitization drive in Mumbai. Ashok Kurmi distributed face masks to people in Rani Lakshmi Chowk area on December 17 amid coronavirus pandemic. He donned the Santa Claus suit and sanitized the buses and autorickshaws, and drew signs on the ground for social distancing practice. Kurmi distributed items related to COVID-19 protection on the streets of Mumbai. Every year Ashok distribute chocolates and gifts to children but this year due to coronavirus, he has decided to contribute his bit to fight against the global pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Ashok said, "Every year I used to distribute chocolates and gifts to children but this year I decided to contribute my bit to fight against COVID-19." Christmas is widely celebrated across globe with much pomp, fervour and devotion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:17Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Thousands of starlings behind mysterious power cuts [Video]

Thousands of starlings behind mysterious power cuts

An engineer investigating mystery power outages in a Scottish village has discovered they were caused by a spectacular murmuration of starlings. Villagers in Airth, near Falkirk, were bewildered by the brief early-evening interruptions to their power supply. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Preparations made at Dover for post-Brexit trade disruption [Video]

Preparations made at Dover for post-Brexit trade disruption

Preparations are being made at the ports of Dover to deal with post-Brexit trade disruption, with part of the M20 motorway shut for trials in dealing with a backlog of lorries waiting to get through. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Keeping schools open is a national priority, says minister [Video]

Keeping schools open is a national priority, says minister

Schools minister Nick Gibb has said it is a "national priority" to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic. "Education is a priority", he said, "it is a national priority to ensure that children can continue their education during this pandemic." Mr Gibb also said that from 4th January 2021, mass testing will be rolled out in schools across the country. "In January we are rolling out a huge programme of mass testing of five-and-a-half-million secondary school students with lateral flow tests". He added that he is "determined" to keep schools open in the new year. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch Florence Welch Perform 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Watch Florence Welch Perform 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' As part of a special Nordoff Robbins event... *Florence Welch* has shared a special cover of 'Have...
Clash - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayMashableDaily RecordBBC News


Smaller, shorter Christmas celebrations recommended by Johnson

People should “think hard” before meeting family and friends over the festive period, Boris...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Newspaper headlines: Boris Johnson's 'stark warning' for merry 'little' Christmas

Boris Johnson's call for a short, small celebration makes it on to most of Thursday's front pages.
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kids receive educational toys through Children's Museum donation [Video]

Kids receive educational toys through Children's Museum donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual Christmas party looks a little different due to COVID-19. Instead, the Ryves Youth Center is now having a give-away.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Tennessee family injured in house explosion receives Christmas surprise [Video]

Tennessee family injured in house explosion receives Christmas surprise

This Christmas, three children badly burned after a home explosion will smile a little bigger thanks to one local nonprofit.

Credit: WREG     Duration: 01:34Published
Teen’s non-profit brings Christmas cheer to foster kids [Video]

Teen’s non-profit brings Christmas cheer to foster kids

A 15-year-old from Spring, Texas, is stepping up to make Christmas a little brighter for children in foster care. Kirstyn Jackson knows firsthand what it’s like to experience Christmas as a foster..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:38Published