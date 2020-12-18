'Have yourselves a very little Christmas', says PM
'Have yourselves a very little Christmas', says PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to have a "very little Christmas" as concerns rise over coronavirus cases heading into the festive period.
"What we're saying to people now over this Christmas period is think of those rules about the three households that you can bubble up with, the five days.
That is very much a maximum - that's not a target people should aim for" he said.
Mr Johnson asked the public to avoid spreading coronavirus; "Keep it short, keep it small, have yourselves a very little Christmas as I said the other night - that is, I'm afraid, the way through this year." Report by Thomasl.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater Manchester, he stressed the public voted in the EU referendum to control its own laws and waters, adding: "No sensible government is going to agree to a treaty that doesn't have those two basic things in it as well as everything else". The prime minister insisted his "door is open" to keep negotiating, but that "things are looking difficult". He acknowledged there would be tough days ahead in the short term if the transition period ends on December 31 without a trade deal in place. Report by Thomasl.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is concerned the Covid tier system is not strong enough to control the virus, noting rising levels of infections across the country.
He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to "show leadership" on restrictions around Christmas, accusing him of "shifting the blame" and responsibility to the public. Report by Alibhaiz.
A man dressed as Santa Claus carried out sanitization drive in Mumbai. Ashok Kurmi distributed face masks to people in Rani Lakshmi Chowk area on December 17 amid coronavirus pandemic. He donned the Santa Claus suit and sanitized the buses and autorickshaws, and drew signs on the ground for social distancing practice. Kurmi distributed items related to COVID-19 protection on the streets of Mumbai. Every year Ashok distribute chocolates and gifts to children but this year due to coronavirus, he has decided to contribute his bit to fight against the global pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Ashok said, "Every year I used to distribute chocolates and gifts to children but this year I decided to contribute my bit to fight against COVID-19." Christmas is widely celebrated across globe with much pomp, fervour and devotion.
An engineer investigating mystery power outages in a Scottish village has discovered they were caused by a spectacular murmuration of starlings. Villagers in Airth, near Falkirk, were bewildered by the brief early-evening interruptions to their power supply.
Report by Fullerg.
Preparations are being made at the ports of Dover to deal with post-Brexit trade disruption, with part of the M20 motorway shut for trials in dealing with a backlog of lorries waiting to get through. Report by Thomasl.
Schools minister Nick Gibb has said it is a "national priority" to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic. "Education is a priority", he said, "it is a national priority to ensure that children can continue their education during this pandemic." Mr Gibb also said that from 4th January 2021, mass testing will be rolled out in schools across the country. "In January we are rolling out a huge programme of mass testing of five-and-a-half-million secondary school students with lateral flow tests". He added that he is "determined" to keep schools open in the new year. Report by Thomasl.