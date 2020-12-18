Unpaused: Abhishek Banerjee couldn't relate to his character, Ishwak Singh on lockdown

Kazakhstan has found itself the center of the joke once again with the release of another movie featuring fictional journalist Borat. However, this time the ex-Soviet state is embracing the joke and has adopted Borat's catch phrase to try to attract tourists. Adam Reed reports.
The lockdown was a hard time for all of us with so many different emotions brewing up. However, the time also gave us a chance to introspect and cherish the new beginnings. Well, Amazon Prime Video’s latest film Unpaused brings us 5 short films highlighting those very emotions, connected by the theme of new beginnings. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini the team of Apartment, which is one of the short films, opened up about their lockdown experiences, shooting the film amid the pandemic and hope.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have come together on screen again for the web show Ladies vs Gentlemen on Flipkart Video. The couple talked to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about their joint project, bringing up their two kids and what is actually needed to bring together in a film.
Suspended Congress leader spoke about his upcoming book ‘The Great Unravelling: India After 2014’ during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Sanjay Jha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes like Ayushman Bharat, low cost housing, Ujjwala Yojana have helped the BJP establish a connect with the common man. ‘I have been a critic of Mr. Modi’s politics. It is a text book study of how a leader rises beyond his limitations to capture the larger public mind & win their trust,’ Sanjay Jha said. He added that the BJP is also smart in ensuring that the last mile delivery is talked about and said that everyone in the Congress estimated this factor. Watch the full video for all the details.
