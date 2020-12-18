Global  
 

Unpaused: Abhishek Banerjee couldn't relate to his character, Ishwak Singh on lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 16:51s - Published
Unpaused: Abhishek Banerjee couldn't relate to his character, Ishwak Singh on lockdown

Unpaused: Abhishek Banerjee couldn't relate to his character, Ishwak Singh on lockdown

Abhishek Banerjee and Ishwak Singh feature in two different short films of Amazon Prime Video’s new anthology Unpaused, which was shot during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Abhishek plays a migrant labourer in Avinash Arun’s Vishaanu, Ishwak stars in Nikkhil Advani’s Apartment.

The two actors spoke to Hindustan Times about their respective films, life in lockdown and if they drew from their own journeys to get into the headspace of their characters.


