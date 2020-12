One week left to buy gifts for Christmas, local businesses looking forward to last-minute rush

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:56s - Published 4 days ago

Let's face it, it’s probably too late to order that last-minute gift online, but there’s plenty of time to do what WNY does best--shop local.

We're just one week away from Christmas.

WE'RE SHINING ASPOTLIGHT--ON THEBUSINESSES OPENIN YOURNEIGHBORHOODTHIS TOUGHHOLIDAY SEASON.CAN YOU BELIEVETHAT THERE IS ONLYONE WEEK LEFTUNTIL CHRISTMASALREADY?AND WITH TIMERUNNING OUT --IF YOU HAVEN'TALREADY DONEYOUR CHRISTMASSHOPPING--WE'RE HELPINGYOU FIND SOME OFTHE BEST SPOTS TOSAFELY SUPPOLOCAL BUSINESSES.TAYLOR EPPS JOINSUS LIVE FROMBUFFALO'SELMWOOD VILLAGE.GOOD MORNING EDAND KATIEWE'RE JUST ONEWEEK AWAY FROMCHRISTMAS ANDLET'S FACE IT.IT'S PROBABLY TOOLATE TO ORDERONLINE..BUT THERE'SPLENTY OF TIME TOCOME TO STORESLIKE SHOPCRAFTHERE ONELMWOOD..TO DO WHAT WNYDOES BEST ANDTHAT'S SHOPLOCAL..ALLISON "IT'S BEENAMAZING.

WEWERE VERYCONCERNEDABOUT HOWTHINGS WOULDGO, BUT WE'REVERY PLEASANTLYSURPRISED."BUFFALOSHOPCRAFT ONELMWOOD AVENUEOFFERS GIFTSMADE BY MORETHAN 90 LOCALARTISTS..AND THEY'RESEEING A STEADYFLOW OFCUSTOMERSCHECKING THEMOUT THIS HOLIDAYSEASON..ALLISON "I CAN'TSTRESS HOWWONDERFUL THECOMMUNITY HASBEEN.

THE COUNTYREALLY HELPED USWITH THE 716PROMOTION ANDWE CAN'T SAYTHANK YOUENOUGH." :10BUT IT STILLCOMES WITHCHALLENGES.ALLISON "THEREARE TIMES WHENIT DOES GET ALITTLE HECTIC.

WEHAVE A LIMIT OF 9CUSTOMERS WHOCAN COME IN AT ATIME.

THEY HAVEBEEN GRACIOUSAND A LOT HAVEEVEN SAID THANKYOU FOR MAKINGTHEM WAIT."THEY'RE ALSOMAKING ANEFFORT KEEPCUSTOMERSSAFE..ALLISON "WE AREMAKING SURETHAT WE CLEANOUR COUNTER ORANY SURFACETHAT'S TOUCHEDON A REGULARBASIS." :07STANDUP: A LOTOF STORES AREALSO STAYINGOPEN A LITTLE BITLATER, SO YOUCAN PICK UP AFRIEND AND GETTHAT LAST MINUTEGIFT.

GET IN!WE'RE SHOPPINGLOCAL!MICHELLE "THELOCALBUSINESSES WEHAVE ARE DONEWITH THEIRHEARTS, ALL OFOUR LOCALBUSINESSES PUTTHEIR HEARTSINTO IT" :07THE SAME GOESFOR MAASAICONSIGNMENTAND BOUTIQUEJUST FIVE MINUTESAWAY ON DELAVANAVENUE..JANAINE "MAASAISTANDS FORREPURPOSING, SOWE WANT TOREPURPOSETHINGS AND GIVETHEM BACK TO THECOMMUNITY." :04THEY OFFERUNIQUE KNICKKNACKS ANDDECORATIVEITEMS.INCLUDINGCHRISTMAS TREESAND HAND MADEWREATHSTHEY'RE ALSOWORKING HARD TOMAINTAIN SMALLCROWDS TO KEEPCUSTOMERSSAFE..JANINE ANDMICHELLE "WE DOTHE BEST WE CANFROM OURHEARTS.

WEREALLY ENJOYWHAT WE DO.

WEAPPRECIATE THEPEOPLE WHO ARECONSIGNERS ANDTHE PEOPLE WHOCOME AND BUY."AND THEY'REHOPING TO SEEMORE CUSTOMERSCOME IN THISWEEK TO CHECKOUR THEIRSELECTION..MICHELLE ANDJANINE "IF THEYCAME BY JUST TOCHECK US OUTHONK THE HORN,TO SEE THE HARDWORK WE'VE PUTINTO IT REALLYJUST TO MAKEPEOPLE HAPPY.TAKE A LOOKAROUND, YOUMIGHT JUST FIND ATREASURE.

