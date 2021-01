Congress to soon elect new party president, 99.9% party workers want Rahul as party chief

Indian National Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president.

He said that Electoral Congress leaders, workers and AICC members will choose who's best suited.

"99.9% of people, including me, want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president," he said.