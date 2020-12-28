Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published 4 minutes ago

Shivraj targets Rahul over abroad visit during Congress foundation day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi for being absent on foundation day of party.

"It's so unfortunate for Congress that the person who has been its president and is also considered for the post is absent on the foundation day of the party.

Nobody knows which country he is in.

His absence raises several questions about him and his party," said Chouhan in Bhopal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is away on a short personal trip to abroad.