Shivraj targets Rahul over abroad visit during Congress foundation day

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and president of state Indian National Congress Kamal Nath took a jibe at MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 27. While addressing a gathering, Nath called Chouhan an expert in ‘media politics’ and said that he turns everything into an event. He also took potshots at PM Modi saying the prime minister visited a Gurudwara amid the farmers’ protest. During an all-party meeting in Bhopal, a decision was taken to put off Assembly's winter session. The all-party meeting was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state Congress unit president Kamal Nath and others. The winter session was scheduled to begin on December 28. Watch the full video for more.
While addressing an event in national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 28 said, "During UPA govt, Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar wanted to bring farm laws but they could not stand pressure and influence. We're fortunate that today Modi is our PM who works selflessly for development of country and welfare of people."
Congress has hit back at the BJP for mocking Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit as the party celebrated its 136th foundation day. Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the BJP leaves no opportunity to target Rahul Gandhi. ‘Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits,’ KC Venugopal said. He further added that Rahul Gandhi is not the party president still he has participated in all events that the party requested him to. ‘BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader,’ Venugopal added. BJP had mocked the former Congress president’s foreign visit a day ahead of the party’s 136th foundation day event. Watch the full video for all the details.
Indore district administration has suspended license of two bars for seven days after bars' names were highlighted in an ongoing drug investigation. On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to curb the menace of drugs in Madhya Pradesh, the district administration of Indore is on high alert and taking actions against bars and pubs. Liquors were also seized by the police.
Police personnel run classes for slum children. Underprivileged children are getting their share of education in Madhya Pradesh's Indore amid coronavirus pandemic. Cops and civilians are educating children since 2016. There are around 40-50 students in the class. Speaking to ANI, one of the policemen, Sanjay said, "The inspiration for this class comes from our own social backgrounds. We have been taking this class from 2016. Today, there are around 40-50 students who come here to study."
An all-party meeting took place in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on December 27. Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra said, "The speaker has decided to defer the convention of the scheduled State Assembly session. Further course of action will be decided after a meeting of all the MLAs."
The DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir have written a new chapter in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday, and cited the transparent election process and enthusiastic participation..
