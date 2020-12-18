Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:49s - Published 10 minutes ago

Gadot Says Whedon Caused Her Problems On 'Justice League'

Gal Gadot is speaking out about abusive behavior she felt on the set of 'Justice League' from director Joss Whedon.

Whedon was accused of abusive behavior by by 'Justice League' actor Ray Fisher.

Business Insider reports that WarnerMedia launched an investigation into Whedon.

Gadot told Variety that she was interviewed as part of the investigation.

The investigation has since been concluded with the company saying "remedial action" will be taken.

"I don't know what [remedial action] means either.

I'm curious to know what's going to be the outcome." However, she did tell the Los Angeles Times that she had an issue with Whedon separate from the Fisher complaint.

"I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups." "They took care of it."