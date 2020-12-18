Getting through the holiday blues

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

New at four -- christmas is just one week away!

The holidays bring a lot of joy and happiness to some, but also brings stress and anxiety for others.

Waay 31's grace campbell shares with us some ways to get over the holiday blues this year.

The holidays are normally a time when families and loved ones come together.

But this year health officials are urging people not to travel because of the pandemic.

Sarah belanger: 3 sec "we all had to cancel, obviously, our trips this year home."

Sarah belangers family reinvented the way they bring their family from all over the world together.

Sarah belanger: 13 sec "my mother went ahead and bought boardgames, the same boardgame for everyone in the family, so that on specific holidays we could kind of zoom each other and play the same boardgame together."

Belanger changed her traditions this year because she said it's too upsetting to compare it to previous years.

Licensed counselor, teresa judy, agrees.

Teresa judy, licensed counselor: 12 sec "setting realistic expectations.

During the holidays, we all want to be the quote, 'hallmark family,' and have everything perfect, and having everything just in its place, but realistically, we can't do that.

Other tips judy suggests to get through the holiday blues are: graphic exercising more and getting fresh air, making sure you get 7 to 8 hours of sleep, start a gratitude journal, and limit overeating and drinking.

Teresa judy, licensed counselor: 12 sec "we can do the holiday season different this year, and different is still okay.

It may not be what we wanted it to be, but it still can be fun and joyful, and that's what we need to remember."

In huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news