Clear mask presentations 12.18.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

Give speech live in front of an audience... while wearing a cloth face mask.

L3: abc 36 news white students get clear masks to help with presentations uk college of communication a ... senior faculty lecturer allyson devito with the college of communication and information wanted to make sure her students were given every opportunity to do well on their final presentation of the semester.... a six-to-eight minute presentation in front of an audience.

So she gave the students clear face masks to use while presenting.

She says the clear masks allowed students to show their facial expressions to their audience and move around the room... both important parts of public speaking.

While her students also had the option of giving their presentation live on zoom.... devito says a surprsing number of students chose to do it live in the classroom.

L3: abc 36 news white allyson devito senior faculty lecturer, uk college of communication and information i think the ones who presented with the clear face masks found it sort of freeing in a way.

All semester, or most of the semester, they had been presenting live or on zoom or recorded speeches and now they were actually able to move around.

L3: abc 36 news white students get clear masks to help with presentations uk college of communication a ... devito says the students got the masks ahead of time and were encouraged to practice their presentations while wearing