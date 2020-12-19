Tupelo CVB distributes uplifting kits to frontline workers

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 6 days ago

The kits are designed to provide joy to frontline workers during this difficult time of year.

Taken care of so they can continue their work.

Wtva alexis jones was in tupelo earlier today with how local business owners rallied to help.

Earlier today, tupelo convention visitors bureau dropped off self- care kits to lift medical workers spirits during this difficult time.

Pkg: sot neal mccoy is the executive director of the tupelo convention and visitors bureau.

Mccoy said employees dropped over 150 kits to frontline workers at north mississippi medical center today.

He said convention bureau employees decided to create the kits to show their application.

Sot: "they have been exhausted for months on end now and we wanted to take our being the center of positivity here in tupelo and she's some of that positivity with the people who needed it at a time when it is a struggle for them."

Mccoy said seven stores around tupelo donated gifts to put in the boxes.

Each kit contains self care items like candles, bath bombs, and online subscriptions to yoga classes.

Vice president of nursing at nmmc, donna pritchard said she can't thank the community enough for its support during the pandemic.

Sot: "during this time of the season, you know as you are losing patients like we are today, this can just uplift them in such a way that they can take these things home and enjoy them."

Tag: the boxes also had christmas decorations workers can hang up in their homes.

In lee county.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

