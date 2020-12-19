LOCAL CRIME

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 8 minutes ago

Developing in henderson county ---- the victim of a fatal fire identified as officials work to learn what caused the blaze.

Robert louis delaby died thursday - after getting trapped inside the smith mills hunting club with his dog thursday.

Crews battled the fire for nearly an hour --- it's still unclea how it started.

The fire remains under investigation.

Across the ohio ---- an investigation into a former cannelton police officer ends with his arrest on child seduction charges-- .

Kyle lutgring faces the level six felony child seduction charges--- after being accused of seducing a female under the age of 18 in june while still working for the department.

I-s-p began it's investigation in september when notified of the incident.

Reports show - lutgring resigned while it was still ongoing.

He's been released from jail after posting bond.

In vanderburgh county ---- an evansville man is behind bars --- accused of strangling a 23 year old with down syndrome.

Police found shawn mason at his home on alvord lane after assaulting a victim with special needs.

Reports show --- the victim had had visible injuries around their neck and other parts of their body... mason faces strangulation charges while being held on a 15 thousand dollar bond in the vanderburgh county jail.

He's due in court december 23rd.

Also behind bars -- the man accused of trying to rip off epd's toy drive.

But randall lee hargrove was arrested on unrelated charges and will not face charges for the scam.

After gaining attention from officers for trying to sell a fly wheel cruiser he got from the drive online ---- hargrove was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear.

He's now behind bars awaiting a court appearance in vanderburgh county.... in ohio county --- a life sentenced is handed down to a man ---- four years after his victim was found dead at the peabody wildfire management area in ohio county donald lynch was found guilty for the murder and rape of amanda riley in 2016.

Drug trafficking charges also stemmed from the crime.

Autopsy results showed riley died from blunt force trauma.

Her body was discovered - exactly four years ago on this day in 2016.

And later --- millions pass up the mistletoe kiss.

