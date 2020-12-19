Healthcare Workers Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Global  
 

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Healthcare workers at Excela Health in Westmoreland County along with workers at Butler Health System have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.


Odisha government announces free COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers

Odisha Health Minister Nabakishore Das said that the government is ready to distribute and administer...
DNA - Published


Healthcare workers top vaccine priority list

High-risk groups will be given priority during COVID-19 vaccination as initial supply of vaccine is...
Hindu - Published


Pentagon to prioritize its health workers when it gets COVID-19 vaccine

Pentagon to prioritize its health workers when it gets COVID-19 vaccine Washington DC (UPI) Dec 09, 2020 The Defense Department will prioritize its healthcare workers to...
Terra Daily - Published



More Than 100 North Texas Sites To Receive Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week [Video]

Thirty-five locations expected to receive shipments of the vaccine as soon as Monday are in Dallas County, 38 in Tarrant County, 22 in Collin County, and 13 in Denton County.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
Workers needed to help keep up with COVID-19 vaccine demands in the Valley [Video]

Healthcare workers are needed in the Valley with the demand of COVID-19 vaccine since its arrival in Arizona earlier this week.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona
Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona [Video]

Arizona received only about 60% of the expected amount of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the week of December 20, according to The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), and is expecting Moderna..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona