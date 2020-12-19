Brazil's President On Why He Won't Take COVID-19 Vaccine: I Don't Want To Turn Into A Crocodile

With the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, Brazil is experiencing a huge surge in new cases.

Nevertheless, Business Insider reports the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, says he has no plans to take Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine against the virus.

Bolsonaro has already had COVID-19 and says he is now immune.

He called those who criticize his refusal to be vaccinated 'idiots' and 'imbeciles.