Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published
COVID cases surge in Latin America amid vaccine roll out

COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Latin America, with a number of countries seeing daily records of new infections and deaths.


South Africa tightens restrictions amid surge in COVID cases [Video]

Masks are compulsory, indoor and outdoor gatherings are banned and a curfew to be enforced.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:33Published
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19 [Video]

U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana died on Tuesday of COVID-19, his campaign said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:45Published

COVID-19: Madam Tussauds in Delhi shuts down after suffering huge losses

 Statues of famous national personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstars Amitabh and Shah Rukh Khan adorned the museum.
DNA

Incoming US Congressman Letlow dead from COVID-19

 Luke Letlow, Louisiana's incoming U.S. Congressman, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before he would have been sworn into..
USATODAY.com

Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion [Video]

Argentina becomes the fourth country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published
'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America [Video]

Mexico this week inoculated its first person against COVID-19, kicking off a fightback from a pandemic that has killed 120,000 people in the country and battered the economy, celebrating a Christmas roll-out that also began elsewhere in Latin America.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

 MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico..
WorldNews

Coronavirus updates: California moves to brink of 2M cases; US nears deal with Pfizer for more vaccine doses; COVID-19 reaches Antarctica

 Wyoming sets monthly record for COVID-19 deaths. Peru becomes fifth Latin American nation to surpass 1M cases. 322K U.S. deaths. Latest virus news.
USATODAY.com

Latin America COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000 as Brazil cases spike

Deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean from COVID-19 topped 500,000 on Tuesday, and cases soared...
Japan Today - Published

Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower In Early Trade

Indian shares opened lower on Monday, mirroring weak cues from other Asian markets amid fears over...
RTTNews - Published

Wyoming sets monthly record for COVID-19 deaths. Peru becomes fifth Latin American nation to surpass...
USATODAY.com - Published


Argentina receives 300,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

A shot in the arm for Argentina's coronavirus defences - 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrive in the country.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot [Video]

Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica begin mass immunisation campaigns as Argentina receives first vaccines from Russia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Latin America [Video]

Mexico is the first country in the region to receive the coronavirus vaccine, but several are expected to follow suit.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:53Published