Colombia makes vaccine deals with Pfizer & AstraZeneca

Charles expecting to wait for Covid-19 vaccine



The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the GloucestershireVaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The prince told staffadministering the Covid-19 vaccination that he is “way down the list” for aninjection. Charles made the comments as he visited a vaccination centre at theGloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucester with the Duchess of Cornwall,where the couple met frontline health workers administering and receiving thePfizer jab. Charles told staff: “I think I am way down the list and will haveto wait.” He added: “I think I’ll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one beforeit gets to my turn. I’m some way down the list.”

