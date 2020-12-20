Global  
 

Colombia makes vaccine deals with Pfizer & AstraZeneca

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Colombia has made deals with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca to provide 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.


