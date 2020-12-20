A vision for the future of Afghanistan | Ashraf Ghani

Offering a vision of Afghanistan that goes beyond what's often depicted in the media, President Ashraf Ghani shares his thoughts on peacemaking, the true cost of war, the nation's COVID-19 response strategy and the sweeping economic and social reforms happening throughout the country.

"The ultimate goal is a sovereign, democratic, united Afghanistan at peace with itself and the world," he says.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson, was recorded June 16, 2020.)