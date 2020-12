Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 minutes ago

Little Girl Surprises Brother with Question About Santa's Gift

Occurred on December 13, 2020 / London, UK Info from Licensor: We went to see Santa at Hamley's, all was going well until Santa gave out the presents, my 3-year-old daughter asked Santa What the fuck is that?

Santa didn't notice, neither did my wife, but our son Reuben did, you can see it in his face.