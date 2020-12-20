Global  
 

Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum.


Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy strikes as Foxes go second

 Leicester City climb to second in the Premier League as they beat top-four rivals Tottenham to move four points behind leaders Liverpool.
BBC News

Like Liverpool, Jose Mourinho says Leicester were NOT the better team against Tottenham after second successive Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho insists Leicester were not the better team in Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to the Foxes....
talkSPORT - Published


