Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom.

According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new variant of COVID-19.

The mutant coronavirus is believed to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original strain.

In order to stop its spread, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London and surrounding areas would suddenly be plunged into lockdown.


