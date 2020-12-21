Global  
 

Top 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 21:46s
It wouldn't be Christmas without these films!

For this list, we’re looking at our favorite Christmas flicks, including holiday specials, but focusing on films where Christmas plays a large role in the plot, and excluding “alternative” Christmas movies like “Die Hard”... no matter how awesome it is.

Our countdown includes "Elf", “Love Actually”, "It's a Wonderful Life", "Home Alone", “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, and more!




