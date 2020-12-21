Global  
 

Protesting farmers extend support to relay hunger strike

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Farmers' protest against the farm laws entered the 26th day on December 21.

Protesting farmers extended their full support to the relay hunger strike.

One of the farmers said, "Whatever our leaders will decide we will follow that." Another farmer said, "The protest will end only after the laws are revoked, we will not move from here with anything less than that." BKU Punjab Secretary, Balwant Singh said, "Everyday 11 farmers will sit on hunger strike for 24 hours."


