Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference: “I think the Prime Ministershould apologise. This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise gotthings right. It is the same mistake over and over again. “At the heart of theproblem here is a prime minister who simply doesn’t want to be unpopular andtherefore won’t take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he isforced into them at the 11th hour. “We can’t go on like that. I think that itis very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for hishandling of this episode of the pandemic.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:08Published
Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour supports the latest coronavirus restrictions but accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "gross negligence" in failing to act earlier. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition also questioned what Mr Johnson's government is doing now to prevent the chances of a third lockdown adding "nobody wants a third lockdown". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since Boris Johnson came to power.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:59Published
[NFA] The United Kingdom was on Monday shut off from the rest of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before it exits the European Union's orbit. Soraya Ali reports.
Road Haulage Association's Rod McKenzie says the 48-hour UK border closure needs to end "as soon as possible", otherwise the country risks problems into the new year.
He adds there is currently no risk of food or medicine shortage over Christmas, and there is no need to panic buy over this period. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray says the Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to talk to European leaders and agree an arrangement to get the free flow of goods back.
A number of countries across Europe and other parts of the world have imposed bans on travel to and from the UK amidst concerns of the new coronavirus strain. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn