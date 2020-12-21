Global  
 

Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government step up and address the nation on the Covid pandemic which is "out of control".

He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to be "straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it".

Report by Alibhaiz.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference: “I think the Prime Ministershould apologise. This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise gotthings right. It is the same mistake over and over again. “At the heart of theproblem here is a prime minister who simply doesn’t want to be unpopular andtherefore won’t take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he isforced into them at the 11th hour. “We can’t go on like that. I think that itis very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for hishandling of this episode of the pandemic.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:08Published
Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour supports the latest coronavirus restrictions but accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "gross negligence" in failing to act earlier. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition also questioned what Mr Johnson's government is doing now to prevent the chances of a third lockdown adding "nobody wants a third lockdown". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:58Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Govt alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new coronavirus strain in UK

 "The government is fully conscious about everything. If you ask me, there is no reason to panic the way we are seeing in this press conference," said Union..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Boris Johnson to chair emergency meeting amid travel bans

 As countries across Europe and the world stop UK arrivals, long queues of lorries form near Dover.
BBC News
The Conservative Party in 2020 [Video]

The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since Boris Johnson came to power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Eye Opener: Congressional leaders finally agree on COVID relief bill

 Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a pandemic relief bill. Plus: A new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 has prompted a lockdown in the U.K. All that and..
CBS News
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine coming to 173 Florida hospitals [Video]

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine coming to 173 Florida hospitals

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:34Published

Covid Hampshire tiers: Minister's concerns as Gosport split

 The Gosport area is split between tier two and tier four restrictions, Caroline Dinenage says.
BBC News
UK cut off over new COVID strain [Video]

[NFA] The United Kingdom was on Monday shut off from the rest of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before it exits the European Union's orbit. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

The Labour Party in 2020 [Video]

The 2019 general election was the worst defeat for Labour had suffered sincethe 1930s. Here we look at how 2020 was dominated by headlines about theparty’s previous leader.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

48-hour UK border closure needs to end asap, RHA says [Video]

Road Haulage Association's Rod McKenzie says the 48-hour UK border closure needs to end "as soon as possible", otherwise the country risks problems into the new year. He adds there is currently no risk of food or medicine shortage over Christmas, and there is no need to panic buy over this period. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Farmers' protest: Facebook clarifies Kisan Ekta Morcha page was marked 'spam' for increased activity

 Facebook on Monday said its automated systems found an increased activity on the Kisan Ekta Morcha page and flagged it as "spam". "As per our review, our..
IndiaTimes
Labour: PM needs to get flow of goods back to UK [Video]

Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray says the Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to talk to European leaders and agree an arrangement to get the free flow of goods back. A number of countries across Europe and other parts of the world have imposed bans on travel to and from the UK amidst concerns of the new coronavirus strain. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting [Video]

Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published

PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of being too slow in theirextension of the furlough scheme and introducing a circuit breaker lockdown.However, Boris Johnson has said they have done..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms [Video]

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of "spraying money" at PR firms throughout the Covid pandemic instead of supporting the public, While the health crisis had been "unquestionably..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:38Published